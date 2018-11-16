Football loses thriller to Witt

Jimmy Hinton

Contributing Writer

Rebecca Wells

Contributing Writer

For those who frequent the grounds of John P. Papp Stadium, football is everything on Saturday afternoons. The loyal supporters who gather every week are able to take in the time-honored tradition that is Wooster football. Led by a sea of Tartan, the Fighting Scots march down the hill into battle, ready for any challenges that may come their way.

This past weekend, The Fighting Scots renewed their rivalry with Wittenberg University (9-1, 8-1 NCAC) in the season finale. Going into the game, the Scots (5-5, 4-5 NCAC) were optimistic about their chances to upset the 21st ranked Tigers, who entered the game with only one loss in the season. After falling behind 27-7 at halftime, the Fighting Scots came out of the locker room with the fighting spirit that has defined this team over the last couple of years. The Scots’ first drive of the second half came to a halt after an untimely fumble, but just three plays later, Marcus Bowers ’19 responded with a strip-sack of his own, and the Scots were back in business in Wittenberg territory. A few plays later, Antonio Bailey ’19 pulled the Scots within 13 on his second touchdown of the day. Playing in his final game as a Fighting Scot, the senior running back led all players with 171 yards rushing and two touchdowns. After a spectacular defensive stand, Wooster received the ball on its next offensive possession looking to keep the momentum going. This time, it was wide receiver Russell Boston ’19 who made an acrobatic play in the end zone, catching a 13-yard pass from quarterback Mateo Renteria ’22.

Boston finished with 86 yards receiving and one touchdown, while Renteria eclipsed 200 yards passing (211) for the seventh time this season. On the ensuing Wittenberg drive, the Tigers marched down the field, only to be thwarted at their own goal line thanks to an interception by Dexter Lewis ’22. Lewis finished a stellar first season with three tackles and that incredible interception, while Christian Santos ’20 led all Fighting Scots with 11 tackles on the day.

Despite a valiant effort in the fourth quarter, the Fighting Scots were unable to pull out the victory, losing by a final score of 27-21. Wooster finished the season at 5-5, highlighted by wins over NCAC foes DePauw, Oberlin, Hiram and Kenyon. While the Scots return key players on both sides of the ball, Saturday’s game marks the end of a tremendous career for 11 seniors. Over their four years at the College, these seniors led Wooster to back-to-back winning seasons, going 6-4 in 2017 and 5-5 in 2018. In addition to their contributions on the field, this group has admirably represented what it means to be a Wooster student athlete. As they reflect on their experiences over the last four years, they certainly have plenty to be proud of. Looking forward to next season, the returning Scots will look to build on an exciting 2018 season.