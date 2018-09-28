Pi Kappa celebrates 100 years as a local sorority at Wooster

Brian Luck

Contributing Writer

“The sisterhood of Peanuts/ Is like a glass of glue,” reads a Pi Kappa songbook made of gold and purple construction paper, which can be found in the Special Collections section of Andrews Library. “We’ll always stick together/ No matter what we do.”

Established in 1918, Pi Kappa, more commonly known as the Peanuts, are preparing to celebrate a century of sisterhood this weekend. They represent the oldest all-female organization on campus, chartered after Wooster disbanded all national Greek Life organizations. The Peanuts devolved from the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, which still operates on a national level today.

Pi Kappa’s centennial celebration will be held on Sept. 28 and 29, with an abundance of alumnae returning to commemorate their sorority’s 100th birthday. Festivities will include a speech from Wooster President Sarah Bolton, a trip to JAFB Brewery and dinner in The Excelsior Room at Spoon Market & Deli.

“Peanuts who graduated as long as four decades ago and as recently as last year will be coming from far and wide to celebrate with us,” said Historian, Athletics Director and Alumni Chair for the Peanuts, Zoe Covey ’21. “It’s a chance for sisters who haven’t seen each other for years to catch up and remember their time as active members of Pi Kappa, as well as an opportunity for Peanuts who did not go to school together to meet each other and exchange anecdotes about their years here at The College of Wooster.”

One such returning sister is alumna Caroline Click ’18. As former Rush Chair and Merchandise Chair, she remembers her time spent with the Peanuts fondly.

“From the start, they welcomed me like I was already a current active member and I felt at home spending time with them,” Click said. “As the years went on they truly became my core foundation of support, encouragement and fun while at school. They helped me make a lifetime of memories and will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Over the past 100 years, the Peanuts of Wooster have hosted several events such as Halloween dances and taco fundraisers, and have volunteered in a variety of settings. For example, Anne Lynch Hunter, in the Feb. 7, 1986 edition of The Wooster Voice, published an article stating that Pi Kappa “visits war veterans weekly at the Hilltop Villa and takes them out periodically for such activities as bowling, college games and holiday get-togethers.”

The Peanuts’ core values have evolved throughout the past century along with a changing campus atmosphere. The initial pillars of Pi Kappa were loyalty, friendship and service, but have since been changed to diversity, service and loyalty.

“Awareness for diversity and inclusion is becoming an increasingly important aspect on campus and within Pi Kappa, thereby leading to a change in those pillars,” said Pi Kappa President Abbey Martin ’19.

Nearly 100 alumnae will be in attendance for the centennial celebration.

“The purpose of the club was to provide a support group for women of all backgrounds at The College of Wooster,” Martin said. “Peanuts was meant to be a safe space towards inclusion and female empowerment.”

(Photo courtesy Elizabeth Click)