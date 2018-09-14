A weekly inside look at the unique faces and personalities that make up The College of Wooster community.

How long have you worked at the College?

I have worked at the College for 14 years.

What do you like about working at The College of Wooster?

Getting to know all the different backgrounds that Wooster has, it’s kind of neat. You get to know new things about different cultures and it’s pretty cool — I like that. That’s one of the best parts, I think.

Students frequently compliment your eyeshadow. Where did you learn how to do your makeup?

I just do it. I’ve been doing it since I was 18. I never really wore makeup until I was 18 and then I just kind of thought, “You know what, let’s try it.” I don’t wear it every day though; it depends on my mood and my allergies.

Why do you make such an effort to talk to students while you are working?

Well, say somebody is having a bad day. I can tell by the look on their face or their mannerisms and I just try to cheer them up, you know? A lot of other campuses, wherever, they don’t have the same type of relationship between the staff and students that we do. And you guys can come talk to me about anything, you know, if you need a hug, I’ll give you a hug. And I see the same students every day, multiple times a day too, sometimes.

What is your favorite and least favorite thing about working at the C-store?

My favorite part is that I can pretty much listen to whatever kind of music that I want to listen to. My least favorite part is working so late. I’m scheduled until two in the morning every day, so I really don’t get to see my kid as much as I want to, but hopefully that will change soon. His name is Austin and he’s nine years old and he’s awesome. I’m sure a lot of people say that about their kids, but he’s a pretty cool kid.

Interview by Abby Everidge, a Staff Writer for the Voice (Photo by Abby Everidge).