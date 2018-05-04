Laura Haley

Chief Copy Editor

On April 27, the College’s senior studio art majors showcased their Independent Study projects (I.S.) in a group exhibition put on by The College of Wooster Art Museum (CWAM). The gallery was first viewed during the campus-wide Senior Research Symposium where majors discussed their year-long work on display.

The pieces seniors chose to display in their solo exhibition were then put into collaboration with other majors in order to create an exhibition. The exhibition showcased five studio art majors’ work including Kari Everson, Jacob Nowell, Ashley Plassard, Jessy Pojman and Vy Vu.

Pojman explained that her creative process included incorporating people into her I.S. titled “Influences Throughout the Generations.”

“I had to really allow the individual’s inspiration shape my pieces instead of trying to fit my individuals into their pieces. It took me a while to let go of my initial idea, but once I did, I found that my pieces really reflected the individuals who participated in my I.S.,” Pojman said.

Similarly, Plassard incorporated people into the focus of her final project, entitled “The Importance of Children’s Literature: Combating Children’s Understanding of Gender Roles/Biases Informed From Media.”

“I interviewed 24 kids and asked them what they wanted to be when they grow up and why. I asked them to draw me an image of what they think that looks like. I took their ideas and incorporated them into my children’s book, which was following a young girl deciding what she wants to be when she grows up,” she stated.

Speaking about her inspiration for the final project, Everson declared, “My entire I.S. was a combination of bringing three aspects of my life that are important to me: my Asian background, growing up with a mother who’s a human rights worker and my passion for graphic design. My goal of this project was to bring together a cultural/world issue with graphic design and Asian influence into this project.”

Everson also expressed the value of Wooster’s emphasis on the relationship between students and professors. “Anything that I needed ordered or figured out or advice or even just to calm me down, my advisor was there to help me through this process,” Everson said.

As the day-long event commenced, the studio art majors were in attendance to discuss and illustrate their projects for the College community.

“It was awesome to see so many people come through and provide feedback or ask questions. It is a really good feeling when people are appreciative and interested in what you have been working so hard on for so long,” Plassard said.

Additionally, Pojman remarked, “I really love seeing my artwork in the museum and hope that my viewers will start to think about who inspires [the artists] and why.”

Looking towards the future, Professor of Art and Art History Marina Mangubi reflected on what the senior exhibition could improve upon in years to come.

“I think that in the future we perhaps would make sure that some kind of oral presentatio n, even if it’s just a brief five minute talk is incorporated into the exhibition,” Mangubi said.

The Studio Art Senior Independent Study Group Exhibition is on display from April 27 until May 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.