Vrv is new way to stream

The I

nternet is becoming saturated with various streaming services that constantly ask for new subscribers. Amazon, YouTube and even PlayStation are hopping on the bandwagon with their own video streaming service. Naturally, the giants, Netflix and Hulu, have everything you could ask for — unless you’re searching for the best Korean drama, unconventional horror flick or a better library of anime. In these areas, Netflix and Hulu only provide a small fraction of the content that’s out there. This is where Vrv, the newest alternative streaming service, fills these missing pieces in mainstream services and finds its niche in geek culture.

Developed by Crunchyroll, a media company that brings East Asian content to an international audience, Vrv is made for people who can’t seem to find the kind of geeky, alternative and animation-related content they’re searching for. At the time of this article’s publication, Vrv offers 12 different channels on its platform: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Mondo, Dramafever, Nerdist, Geek & Sundry, Tested, Mubi, Rooster Teeth, Shudder, Curiosity Stream, Cartoon Hangover and Vrv Select. Each channel offers its own particular content and houses hundreds of TV shows and movies for viewers to enjoy.

Dramafever offers a variety of subtitled foreign TV and movies. If you love K-Dramas, you’re in luck. Their most popular content is Korean dramas, as well as soap operas from different regions of the world, such as Latin America. Funimation and Crunchyroll are for the anime fans as the channels provide both subbed and dubbed versions of new and classic anime, such as “Attack on Titan” and “Naruto.” Mondo and Cartoon Hangover are the Adult Swim of Vrv. Their animation is geared towards adult audiences with shows like “Slug Riot,” a miniseries about a self-descructive guitarist who returns to his home town to rot away, and “Deep Space 69,” a show about the sexual misadventures of space pilot, Jay, and his wingman and co-pilot Hamilton. Other channels have shows ranging from a variety of topics, from horror movies to scientists conducting experiments for fun.

For the amount of content Vrv offers its users, it is surprisingly flexible with payment. First and foremost, Vrv offers free content. Unlike some other streaming services, primarily Netflix, Vrv offers an abundance of ad-supported free content for the casual viewer. If there is a channel that appeals more to you, subscriptions to individual channels are available and would not revoke access to the free content on the other channels. Each channel’s subscription price is no more than $7/mo.; however, if you are one to diversify the content you watch, the best deal, is the combo package. This includes all 12 channels ad-free for $9.99/mo. and includes shows exclusively