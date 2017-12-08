Women fall to Case Western

Chloe Burdette

Contributing Writer

The Wooster women’s basketball team played a hard-fought game against the Case Western Reserve University Spartans this past Saturday at Horsburgh Gymnasium, but were defeated 86-54 by the scrappy Spartans. Case Western improved to 3-3 with the victory, while Wooster fell to a 2-4 record.

The Fighting Scots started strong from the gate resulting in a 5-0 lead, with a layup by Anna Gibbs ’19 followed by a steal by Akwia Tilton ’20 to drain a three-pointer. Gibbs contributed mightily, scoring a game-high 19 points on 8-for-15 shooting. Sarah Rapacz ’21 provided three rebounds and one block to the effort.

In the second period, the Spartans opened the floodgates, and a jump shot by Case Western’s Kendall McConico ’20 put the Spartans ahead with 2:06 to play in the half. The Spartans outscored Wooster 26-17 to take a 44-30 lead proceeding into halftime.

Coming back from the break, the Spartans were dominant and led by double-digits for the rest of the game, only allowing Wooster to score 11 points in the third quarter and 13 points in the fourth quarter, respectively. With 1:57 remaining in the fourth quarter, a shot by Case Western’s Emma Hock ’20 improved the Spartans’ 85-52 lead, finalizing their win.

Wooster was held to 26.3 percent shooting and had 19 turnovers, which hurt the Scots overall as Case Western scored 22 points off rebounds. Game leaders included Gibbs with 19 points along with a leading six assists, and eight rebounds for Maria Janasko ’21.

Wooster will be back in action soon, traveling to Hiram College in Hiram, Oh., on Wednesday, Dec. 6 to play a 2-6 Terriers team. Tip-off is slated at 7:00 p.m. Go Fighting Scots!