Value cultural understanding

Being a part of the Wooster community there are so many efforts to conceive intercultural interaction within the classroom setting and in social spaces, I should think that one would be somewhat conscious, if not explicitly aware, and informed of the difficulties and challenges international students face day in and day out. International Education Week (IEW) was last week, and with it came a profusion of events that opened up the discussion on the challenges faced by international students.

During IEW, I was part of a panel that had invited staff and students of our international community to discuss this predicament and perhaps solutions to address the problem. The panel discussed the issue of language barriers and the struggle that they create in an academic and social setting, and members expressed the fear as if they faced these issues alone.

It was apparent that students are challenged when confronted with this collaborative class setting that encourages participation, a contrast to the somewhat hands-off approach and a social hierarchy that is intrinsic in many class cultures outside the U.S., with cultural insensitivities adding to the problem. Paying for an American education is not only expensive but is a sacrifice in itself. With the growing population of international students on campus, there is a concern that programmic adjustments and better administrative support has not been met. Suitable mentorship is needed to account for a more efficient utilization of campus resources (that may not be readily available for international students), and help is not as present especially in relation to off-campus internships. The transitional struggles are ever present and personal measures need to be taken towards psychological and sociocultural adjustment; in instances where international students are criticized for not taking responsibility over their own academic advancements, you may be your own advocate.

Being the safe space at it was, many people at the panel expressed very personal views of their experiences that I can say were extremely relatable and significant. Many of the staff were eager to offer advice on how they try to address these problems, and students commented on the need to incorporate measures that will add to the cultural sensitivities of students and staff alike. During the panel there was a question of whether the cultural gap between international students and domestic students will always be present.

But like always, there is an underlying additive on the topic. I feel that being international students, we will always desire community, one that is comprised of others who experience the same issues, to be able to have considerable support and motivation is therapy in itself. So far, extra-curricular initiatives have been our best bet toward bridging the cross-cultural gap, and I would like to commend the Center for Diversity and Inclusion for its efforts to offer incentives for students to collectively challenge stereotypes and to culturally adapt.

I want to remind my fellow international students that our perspectives are important and valid both in and out of the classroom. As part of a global community, showing understanding and support is no trivial matter. Learn about our struggles, build a better understanding of the different cultures that reside on campus and be a contributor to cultural understanding.

