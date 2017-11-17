Saeed Husain

Chief Copy Editor

A press release issued Nov. 7 on The College of Wooster website announced that famed exhibition basketball team the Harlem Globetrotters will take on archrivals the Washington Generals at Timken Gymnasium, as part of the Globetrotters’ 2018 World Tour.

“We are very excited that the Harlem Globetrotters will be coming to campus as part of their 2018 World Tour,” said Keith Beckett, director of athletics and physical education. “They initially reached out to us about venue availability and interest.”

Monday Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. is slated to be tip-off time for what many believe will be an exciting, engaging game and show on campus.

Founded in 1926, the Globetrotters have amazed audiences with their one of a kind skills in six continents and 122 countries and territories. With their global reach, they have broken down cultural and societal walls, giving hundreds of millions of fans an entertaining basketball experience. Several Globetrotters have also been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“Being a life-long basketball fan, I’m super excited to see the Globetrotters play on campus. I can’t wait for February,” said Levi Johnson ’21.

For other students, the combination of seeing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Globetrotters is particularly exciting.

“Coming to Wooster for my first year of college seemed exciting to me even before I arrived,” Matt Olszewski ’21 said. “I didn’t think [first-years] would be able to both see Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Harlem Globetrotters in the first year[…] Pretty cool opportunities have already come our way, and I’m thankful for that.”

Although this is the Globetrotter’s first visit to the College, this will mark their second visit to the city. In 2001, they played against the New York Nationals at Wooster High School, winning 98-54.

With a star-studded roster, the Globetrotters’ performance at Timken Gymnasium will showcase unrivaled ball-handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, comedic hijinks and constant fan interaction. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

“To have an opportunity to share in and be part of this tradition is exceptional and something we are very much looking forward to,” Beckett said.

Tickets to attend the event will be $27 and can be purchased at the Wilson Bookstore or online at http://harlemglobetrotters.com.