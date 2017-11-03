OSU matchup will be fun no matter what

On Sunday, Nov. 5th, our very own College of Wooster Fighting Scots basketball team is headed to Columbus, Oh. to take on The Ohio State University Buckeyes in the exhibition opener for both teams. Although it is an odd matchup as OSU is a DI team and Wooster is a DIII team, there is a direct connection; new Ohio State assistant coach Ryan Pedon is a College of Wooster alum, having graduated in 2000. In my opinion, if the opportunity arises, Wooster should always play Ohio State in basketball as the positives of this contest for Wooster far outweigh the negatives.

To open, think about the excitement that will arise from a small DIII powerhouse team like the Scots to play a team like OSU with such outstanding talent. This is also very exciting for the Wooster basketball program as a whole — the alumni, the families, the current and future recruits — to be a part of a game like this. More specifically, envision how great it will be for the coaches and the basketball players to take the court versus the Big Ten team in Value City Arena. This is an opportunity of a lifetime, a chance to test Wooster’s skills against a top-flight opponent in an exhibition setting.

Another positive aspect of the matchup is that the game will most likely be televised, which paves the way for potential recruiting and the ultimate exposure of the Wooster basketball program. This is a perfect setting to market the program and to attract the future outstanding student-athletes that will be an integral part of the basketball program in the coming years. Recruiting is the lifeblood to any program and recruits are huge fans of matchups like this. Just for this reason, this game is a win before it even starts.

Now, there may be a possible negative in this exciting matchup, and it is the idea that the Fighting Scots may lose, potentially big. However, in every contest, there is always the potential of loss. Will the Fighting Scots be the underdogs? Undoubtedly. Does the outcome of the game matter in this situation? Yes, but only to a certain extent. The coaches, the fans and the participants for both teams will have a vested interest in the outcome and it will matter to them. However, while Wooster will be marked underdogs, a possible loss will not determine the ultimate value to the Fighting Scots.

The advantages of this DI versus DIII matchup are real and tangible, and the negatives may not even matter when Wooster’s basketball season progresses further. As a student eagerly awaiting to watch the game, I speak for all of the Fighting Scots fans — let’s wait to see how it all plays out. No matter the outcome, sports are for creating memories and I’m fairly certain Sunday’s game will create a long-lasting positive memory for all those involved.