Spooky Movies

With Halloween only two weeks away, it’s time to get spooky. What better way to get festive than by sitting back and watching some amazing Halloween movies? To get you ready for a night filled with fun costumes and tons of candy, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best Halloween movies on Netflix.

1. “Children of the Corn”

If you’re into films about creepy children cults, this one is for you. When a young couple becomes stranded in a rural town, they realize the children living in the corn fields murder adults at the command of their leader. This 1984 movie, based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, is most definitely a skin-crawler.

2. “Coraline”

Moving down the list to another creepy film, “Coraline” is one that many of us remember watching as kids. Based on the book by Neil Gaiman, this story follows Coraline as she unlocks a door to another universe that is seemingly better than her own, but with darker secrets than she imagined.

3. “The Babadook”

After a troubled widow and her son read a children’s book, they begin to have visits from an unwanted monster, the Babadook. Not including that the black-hatted monster and antagonist of the movie has risen to be an icon of queer resistance in recent years, “The Babadook” is a great story for everyone.

4. “Nightmare Before Christmas”

We all know and love the pumpkin king of Halloweentown: Jack Skellington. His story of stealing Christmas from Santa during an existential crisis is one of the classics. With great songs such as “This is Halloween,” this Claymation movie is a must-watch this season.

5. “Raw”

While this movie is not explicitly Halloween related, it is no less intense than any other scary movie. When a young vegetarian is force-fed raw rabbit kidneys as part of a hazing ritual, she begins craving raw meat in any and all forms. This French 2016 film is as unsettling as it is intriguing; perfect for this time of year.

6. “Little Evil”

So, kids can be a little evil. Sit with a five-year-old for 10 minutes and you just might end up tied up believing you’re playing a harmless game. In this movie, however, one man is convinced that his stepson is the antichrist. Bringing comedy to the apocalypse, “Little Evil” is a show that you can enjoy while keeping an eye on any small children nearby.

7. “Gerald’s Game”

Another Stephen King story has made the list, and for good reason. While a couple plays a kinky sex game to rekindle their marriage, the husband dies, leaving the woman handcuffed to the bed in their remote lake house. She struggles to survive the next few days as she suffers from terrifying hallucinations of men in her past and present.

8. “The Sixth Sense”

Back when M. Night Shyamalan knew how to make a good plot twist, this ghost movie was a hit. A young boy is haunted with those unresolved problems here on Earth, and is only comfortable speaking about it with child psychologist, Dr. Malcom. At the end of this movie, the words “I see dead people” will haunt you as much as the ghosts haunt this child.