Value your participation in local elections

Nov. 7, 2017: an important date for the city of Wooster, Ohio. It’s a day when citizens in the community pick candidates for local positions. Things like school board members, city councilors, the mayor, municipal court judges and many issues that need to be settled are on the ballot. While these elections may not be the flashy, $2.4 billion presidential race that we’re accustomed to, the candidates, once elected, will have a larger impact on our lives than the President of the United States.

Let’s examine the city council. Made up of four wards, three at-large members and a president, Wooster’s council deals with issues like taxation, zoning laws and the city budget. These things can have a major impact on the city and even on the College. Take, for example, the 2017 city budget; it shows that $250,000, or 3.8 percent, of the infrastructure budget will have been allocated to the city specifically for bike paths. This portion of the budget has allowed the city to expand their existing lanes, as well as create new ones, making the city safer for cyclists. But items like this aren’t possible without city councilors who care about issues specific to their constituents. Each member of the council has their own agenda and their own set of priorities for the city. The College of Wooster sits in Ward 2, where two people are set to face off in November: Jennifer Warden and MacKenzie Haiss.

Let’s not forget the importance of municipal court judges. An important part of the judicial system, these judges can have a huge impact on criminal proceedings of all types. Municipal courts often hear cases on housing, health and food safety, traffic offenses and misdemeanors. Municipal judges in Ohio alone heard over two million new cases in 2014. Electing responsible and knowledgeable judges is essential to making sure the judicial system is as efficient and smoothly run as possible. When it comes to important issues like this, it’s imperative that every person votes, and finds candidates who support their opinions.

One candidate I will be supporting is Jennifer Warden, who has expressed interest in tackling the opioid epidemic within Wooster, as well as continuing to develop the thriving downtown area. Warden has also spent her time volunteering and serving on the board of Friends and Neighbors of One-Eighty, which raises awareness and helps those who are dealing with domestic violence. Another candidate that I will be supporting is Dan Stavnezer. Stavnezer has spent over 20 years working with children and adolescents as a counselor, is a parent of children in the school system and has spent years volunteering with the PTA of Wooster. These candidates deserve your vote and your support.

Some of these elections are literally won by tens of votes. Back in 2013, the at-large council member was elected by exactly 11 votes; the Fourth Ward member, by exactly eight votes. Your voice and vote matter, especially when it comes to local elections. Please make sure to go out and vote on Nov. 7 and register to vote or update your voter registration by Oct. 6.

