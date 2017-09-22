Beyond the Border works to help Dreamers everywhere

CDATA_BEGIN_REPLACE_WITH_TAG Founded in 2015, student club Beyond the Border at The College of Wooster seeks to help immigrants from various different countries and backgrounds transition to living in America. According to Robert Dinkins, Jr. ’19, the vice president of the club, progress on these goals is made by volunteering at the Immigrant Worker Project in Canton, Oh. and by hosting educational seminars on campus for students at the College. Beyond the Border plans on hosting a variety of lectures, panels and seminars this school year for Wooster. This includes students, faculty, staff and members of the general community. The club is also hoping to author a set of pamphlets to be passed out, which would contain important information regarding immigration. These will most likely be published in the spring semester. “We hope these events will help [students become] more educated on these issues and that students can realize that this is happening and that just because its not personal, doesn’t mean it isn’t important,” said Maria Garza ’19, president of Beyond the Border. This year, the club has a particular focus on helping undocumented immigrants due to the current political environment and specifically the latest executive order to revoke the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. “The plight of many undocumented immigrants should be in the back of everyone’s mind,” Dinkins explained. “Many of them came to this country without giving their consent into the matter. They now find themsevles trapped in a place where many do not want them present simply because they do not have a piece of paper. There is no longer the question of what is the right thing to do. Now is the time to act to make our society more just.” “I think Beyond the Border is a significant organization, especially now with all the immigration polices,” said Mayra Lopez ’19. “We need to educate our students and staff, and I think Beyond the Border does a great job on not just educating its members but offering a way to help out the immigrant community.” Beyond the Border will also be partnering with Amnesty International to cosponsor a telethon. According to Dinkins, “we will call different Congress members to help pass a bill for undocumented immigrants everywhere, especially those under DACA status. Everyone is welcome to come and participate.” This will take place at the meeting on Sept. 26, and those interested in participating are encouraged to contact MGarza19@wooster.edu for more information. Look out for more events on campus hosted by Beyond the Border this school year that tackle such issues.CDATA_END_REPLACE_WITH_TAG