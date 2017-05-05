Prepare for post-graduate media consumption with the Voice staff

The Voice Staff Seniors suggest media for post-graduate life.

The Graduate

The 1967 classic The Graduate has rightly been heralded as one of the greatest films ever made. It boasts superior acting, courtesy of Dustin Hoffman’s career-defining performance, and perhaps the best soundtrack in history, courtesy of Simon and Garfunkel. Despite being remembered for the unconventional love story at its crux, The Graduate is most accurately a parable of postgraduate life. Even if we can’t relate with Benjamin Braddock’s pining for a middle-aged married woman, we can relate with his anxiety over his future. Benjamin frets over the practicality of his humanities degree from a liberal arts college, an angst that leads to a summer of avoiding the future; laying around the pool at day and trysting with Mrs. Robinson at night. Let’s hope we all find a better way to cope this summer, and the summer after that.

– Jared Berg ’17

Childhood Book

For those of us quickly approaching graduation, my only recommendation would be to read a childhood book or series that you remember loving when you were small — I recently did this myself and I could not recommend it more. If you’re like me, you’ll find the small parts of yourself that you forgot, the seemingly insignificant morals that helped mold you

into the person you are. Before you enter a work force that couldn’t give a shit about you, remind yourself of your core, what you once loved wholly and unironically and why it still matters.

– Janel England ’17

Middle Cyclone

Most women know what it’s like to be defined through binaries: the nice girl or the bitch, the prude or the slut. Throughout her 2009 album Middle Cyclone, Neko Case calls herself a killer whale, a brute, a tornado, the speed of sound and an owl on the sill in the evening. Combining Case’s powerful and haunting vocals with her insightful and often aching lyricism, the album captures how broadly femininity can be defined. For women approaching graduation, Middle Cyclone is an important reminder that emotional vulnerability does not equate to weakness and that strength takes many forms.

– Katie Cameron ’17

Frances Ha

If you’re about to graduate and you’re an artist, a writer, a dancer or just a fellow space cadet, this one’s for you. Frances Ha is the story of a young woman in limbo, still chasing her increasingly unrealistic dream of becoming a dancer, still muddling her way through relationship dynamics she should have figured out years ago and still trying to find a place for herself in a world that is too large to ever make sense. The standout line is “I’m so sorry — I’m not a real person yet,” and what hurts (and heals) the most is the sometimes rocky, but deeply loving and ultimately unbreakable relationship between Frances and her best friend. Frances Ha knows that female friendship is the most important.

– Mariah Joyce ’17

Broad City

Honestly, Broad City is a hilarious show that can be enjoyed at any stage of college so if you haven’t already seen it, please check it out. However, as a senior, I like Broad City because it shows that life is not necessarily perfect in your twenties. Neither Abbi nor Ilana has their dream job or apartment, but they rely on one another to navigate the Big City. Just another reason why female friendship is the most important. Season four premieres in August on Comedy Central, so hang tight until then, and let these funny ladies combat your post-graduation malaise.

– Theresa Dunne ’17