College changes club sports handbook

Sam Kuhn

Contributing Writer

Recently, the College has changed its insurance plan that works with the club sports program, which has in turn prompted a new club sports handbook.

The club sports programs on campus are great ways to promote productivity involving sports that are not offered at the College. There are 17 club sports programs on campus, which regularly travel to competition against other clubs from colleges and universities.

“Given the new insurance plan adopted by the school that covers club sports, the Club Sports Committee has had to completely rework the manual to fit all of the stipulations,” Heather Smith ’17, treasurer of Women’s Ultimate Frisbee said.

“In order to ensure the safety of all students, there are multiple safety and health trainings that will be required of Club Sports teams. These trainings will be offered by the school and paid for by Campus Council. In addition, there is new documentation that must be filled out semi-annually and before travel to ensure teams are taking precautionary measures and abiding by the regulations in the manual. There will most definitely be more paperwork for leadership, but it is a small price to pay for being covered by the school’s insurance,” said Smith when asked about what changes were made and how they will affect the club sports here at Wooster.

Club sports play an important role in campuses across the country, and garner high participation rates. With a significant portion of the student body at The College of Wooster being affected by these changes, responses will surely vary.