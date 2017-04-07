Women’s lacrosse defeats Kenyon

Anna Hartig

Contributing Writer

The College of Wooster women’s lacrosse team returned home from Kenyon College with their first conference win last Saturday. While the Scots were down 13-11 towards the end of the game, a collaborative effort was made to come back.

The score was tied in the last few minutes of the game when the Scots gained possession. Megan Healy ’19 carried the ball up the field providing one last opportunity for the team to attack. Jenny Grossman ’20 got fouled and received a free position where she capitalized on her opportunity and scored the game winning goal in the last .02 seconds.

Grossman said, “It felt less like the winning goal and more like a chance to give to the team what they’ve given to the season thus far.” The strong team dynamic has helped everyone celebrate their success together. They have finished almost half of their season with a 7-2 record and while the roster is small, it allows for every player to become closer on and off the field.

The team is hoping to find success in this year’s conference and their victory against Kenyon will help them do so. Captain, Heather Szymanski ’17 said, “This was a huge conference game for us! We lost our first conference game to Oberlin, so I think winning this game really proved to us what we are capable of.”

Wooster will face some tough competition for the rest of their conference games. Denison and Wittenberg tend to be important games for the Scots and all support is encouraged. The team will face Marian University for their next game on Wed. April 5 after press time.