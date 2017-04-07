Softball team falls short against DePauw and Franklin

Megan Zerrer

Sports Editor

The College of Wooster softball team had an action-packed weekend, playing games on both Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2. Unfortunately for the team, DePauw University and Franklin College topped the Scots.

The softball team traveled to Indiana to take on DePauw in the team’s first NCAC competition this season. The Scots lost a closely fought doubleheader, 3-2, 3-1, to the Tigers, losing both games by a combined three runs.

In game one, the Fighting Scots started off strong, scoring two runs in the top of the second inning. Linea Brouse ’17 started Wooster off with a double to left field before scoring on Bridget Serrurier ’19’s single up the middle of the field. Serrurier went two-for-two on the game. A sacrifice bunt by Jenna Kendall ’17 brought Serrurier to second, while Taryn Kohlman ’20 sent a single to right center, allowing Serrurier to make it home.

The Fighting Scots may have kicked things off, but DePauw wasn’t far behind, scoring three runs of their own in the bottom half of the second inning. These three runs topped the Scots, and the Tigers managed to hold Wooster scoreless for the rest of the first game.

Wooster snagged the early lead again in game two, but once more had a hard time holding on to that lead. Maddy Chase ’18 hit a leadoff double to left center before advancing to third on a sacrifice bunt from Chelsea Copley ’19. Marina Roski ’20 brought Chase home with her single. The Tigers again managed to tie Wooster in the bottom of the second, before adding their insurance run in the bottom of the fifth.

The women then traveled to Franklin, Ind. for another doubleheader against Franklin College on Sunday. Again, the Scots were bested by tough competition, dropping game one, 4-3 and game two, 7-1 to the Grizzlies.

Wooster was held scoreless in game one through six innings before managing to tie the board with three runs in the top of the seventh. Stephanie Little ’17 opened for the Scots with a leadoff single before subbing out for pinch runner Anna Blake ’18. Blouse then reached on an error at second base to put two runners on with no outs. Serrurier brought Blake and Blouse home with a double to left field before Kendall and Rylee Bouillion struck out swinging and flied out, respectively. Kohlman brought in Serrurier for the game-tying run with a single to center field. Wooster’s inning ended with Chase stuck on second.

A hit batter put one on the bases for Franklin, then a groundout from Lauren Heubler gave the Grizzlies the winning edge over the Scots.

In game two, Franklin quickly capitalized off a three-run first inning, holding the Scots to only one run throughout the game. Franklin notched one run in each of the fourth and fifth innings, then added two more to the board in the sixth.

For Wooster’s sole run, Chase reached on a single before advancing to second base on a groundout from Serrurier. Roski brought in the run with a single to center.

The Fighting Scots returned home to open NCAC play with a doubleheader against the Hiram College Terriers (4-12) on Wednesday April 5 after press time.

Their next game will be part of a doubleheader at home against Kenyon College on April 8 starting at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.