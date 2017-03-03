Salzman ends season on a high note

Taylor Sikich

Contributing Writer

This past weekend, to conclude the swimming and diving season, diver Aaron Salzman ’17 traveled to Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Mich. to compete in the NCAA Division III Diving Regional competition. In order to qualify for the regional competition, Salzman had to surpass the 395-point NCAA Division III 1-meter qualification mark, which he did by scoring a 437.30 in Wooster’s dual meet against Hiram College in November. Additionally, Salzman hit the mark again during the Allegheny College dual meet when he achieved an 11-dive score of 426.83 in January. This past weekend, Salzman, one of 29 competitors, scored a 303.40 on the 3-meter board on Friday and 367.76 on the 1-meter board on Saturday. Salzman finished 28th and 26th on the 1-meter board and the 3-meter board, respectively.

The Scots are eager to continue the success by improving next season. As a whole, both the men and women’s teams are young, with large freshmen and sophomore classes. When asked about the team’s accomplishments this past season, swimmer Luke Mierzejewski ’18 responded, “We’re a growing team, but we have performed well, shown by the increase in performance at conference meets.” Both the men and women’s teams finished fourth in the NCAC Championships earlier in February, while the men’s 400 freestyle locked in the first top-four finish for Wooster in a decade. As for next season, Mierzejewski mentioned that both teams will continue to work together to “strive, move up and show off new talents.”