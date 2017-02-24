Women’s basketball overcomes Witt

Roger An

Contributing Writer

The Fighting Scots women’s basketball team stepped up their game this weekend in a victory over Wittenberg University on Senior Day. With this win, Wooster secured a berth in the conference tournament for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Rachel Collins ’17 started the scoring for the Scots in the first quarter with a layup, and then linked up with a three-point shot from Danielle Besancon ’17 a few minutes later. The opening 6-0 drive for the Scots was finished by Akwia Tilton ’20 sinking two free throws, and the team’s defense was definitely working, as they held Wittenberg to only five points in the first quarter, which turned out to be too much for the Tigers to overcome.

Going into the second quarter, Kylie Orr ’20 started a scoring streak that would result in nine unanswered points for the Scots. Cat Fiorito ’20 converted on a fast break opportunity only to be fouled. Fiorito nailed the free throw, combined with another after a flagrant foul on the opponent for a rare four-point play, putting the Scots up 23-5.

The second half was much closer with 8-0 and 7-2 runs from the Tigers closing the gap, but the early lead was too much for them to overcome.

Head coach Lisa Panepento commented, “All three seniors started the game, which was a special moment for us and our teammates, it started us off on the right foot energy wise, which set up the tables for a good game for us.”

This game marked the end of the regular season for the Scots. The Scots will begin their postseason on Feb. 21 against DePauw.