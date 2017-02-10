Track and field runs strong at invitational

Sam Kuhn

Contributing Writer

This past weekend, the Fighting Scots track and field teams travelled to Denison University to participate in the Bob Shannon Invitational.

Jordan Dennis ’19 broke the school record he set in the previous week in the 60m hurdles by finishing in a blistering 9.09 seconds. Other notables for the men included Spencer Wilson ’20, who finished in sixth place in the weight throw (44 feet) and Brian Lief ’19, who finished seventh in the mile (4:32.92). Dennis, Justin Fox ’19, Austin Hamlett ’20 and Nick Lines ’20 finished fourth in the 4×200 relay (1:36.37).

On the women’s side, Carolyn Webster ’19 grabbed second place in the long jump at 16 feet, 8.5 inches and Summer Robinson ’20 earned second as well in the triple jump with 33 feet, 4 inches. Taryn Szalay ’17 placed fifth in the 200m (27.87) and sixth in the 60m hurdles (9.95), while Regan Szalay ’20 crossed sixth in the 400m (1:03.26). In the 4×200 relay, the Szalay sisters ran with Koral Kasnyik ’20 and Korri Palmer ’20 and placed fourth (1:54.76), while later in the day, Regan Szalay teamed up with Lissette Torres ’18, Julia Higgins ’19 and Kasnyik to post a third place time (4:23.35).

“This meet was the last chance to qualify for the indoor all-Ohio meet,” Torres said. “There was a lot of good competition not only with colleges in our conference but also from others such as Carnegie Mellon. I think as a team we are off to a good start and I’m excited to see our progression as we get ready for outdoor conference.”

The Scots will be at it again this weekend at the All-Ohio Championships in Westerville, Oh.