Student Government Association elects seventeen senators

Brandon Bell

Staff Writer

Seventeen new senators were elected to the SGA on Tuesday, representing the classes of 2018, 2019 and 2020. The new senators will begin their one-year term this semester.

Ishmam Khan ’19, Callie Ogland-Hand ’19, Monét Davis ’19, Kenyon Moriarty ’19, Maryori Sosa ’20 and Elizabeth Main ’20 will represent the student body at-large. Representing the class of 2020 are Nabil Osborn, Sylvan Donefeld, Emilee McCubbins, Mackenzie Goltz and Nicholas Shereikis. Reagan Kazyak, Rie Matsuzaki, Armel Lee, Eduardo Munoz and Annabelle Hopkins will represent the class of 2019 and Ethan Barham will represent the class of 2018.

While representatives, the senators also specialize in campus issues that are important to them. As they begin their new terms, which last until next January, the senators discussed what issues they would focus on.

Osborn said that he wanted to work to make it easier for leaders of student clubs to secure funding from SGA.

“The process can be arduous [for some student leaders],” Osborn said. He said that he felt SGA funding could be allocated to some types of activities, but not to others.

Matsuzaki and Ogland-Hand both said they wanted to work to change meal plans. As senators last year, they created an e-mail survey with Campus Dining Services that was sent to students. They say the results of this survey indicate that students want more flexibility.

“If you look at a lot of the other Ohio Five schools, they have multiple different options,” Ogland-Hand said, noting that the cost of the meal plans also fluctuated — meaning that a plan with fewer flex dollars or swipes would cost less. Both say they will continue working on the issue, but expect they will have to continue to work with Campus Dining Services.

“There’s lots more to be done than things that have been done,” Matzusaki said.

Matsuzaki also spoke about wanting to improve public relations between SGA and students. Specifically, she wanted to increase attendance at open meetings.

“We have a suggestion box, but I know it’s hard to know what has been done with [those suggestions],” Matsuzaki said. “If you listen to [students’ ideas] in person, it feels more real.”

Davis, an at-large Senator, agreed with encouraging attendance at open meetings. However, she also encouraged students to run for SGA positions. She spoke specifically about the fact that, on Feb. 2, four at-large senate positions had yet to be filled.

“It’s important [that] students run for positions,” Davis said. “You can learn more about what’s happening on campus.”

Barham said that he had been motivated to run by newfound enthusiasm after an unsuccessful senate campaign in his first year. He said he wanted to use his position in SGA to facilitate communication on diversity and race. As part of this, he wanted to see more direct communication with students. He suggested SGA send e-mails or reach out on social media to regularly update students on their work.

“I’m also a member of African Students Union[…] As a group, we would go to the dorms and talk about [events we hosted]. I think SGA could take a lead from that, but expand it even more,” Barham said.

The new senate met for the first time last Wednesday, Feb. 8. SGA’s regular meeting times are Wednesdays at 8 p.m.