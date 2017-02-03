Women’s basketball continues team focus against DePauw

Ashley Ferguson

Contributing Writer

The motto is “We before Me,” and this season, The College of Wooster women’s basketball team has been pushing hard to live up to that motto. Deeply focused on overall team cohesion, the Scots have improved steadily throughout the winter months.The team looks to hold their own within the conference in the coming weeks.

Despite some setbacks, the women have cranked out resounding efforts against their conference rivals. The team has been facing other NCAC teams regularly since the beginning of the year, nearly upsetting Denison University in a game that went 63-62 on Jan. 4 in Timken Gymnasium. Solid scoring contributions came from at least 10 team members, highlighting the team’s commitment to overall strength and its dedication to strengthening the dynamic among players.

Since then, the Fighting Scots have competed at home against Ohio Wesleyan University, Hiram College and Kenyon College. Wooster posted a 45 percent shooting percentage in the game against OWU on Jan. 7. The Kenyon matchup on Jan. 18 was another notable moment for the season, in which an evenly matched game led the Scots and Ladies into double overtime. Tied at 58 at the end of the second period, the teams each went on to score six in overtime. Kenyon’s 16-point run in the second overtime, ending the game with a score of 80-65, unraveling Wooster’s advances in what was otherwise another example of an outstanding collective scoring effort.

The Fighting Scots have also made great strides on the road, holding their own against NCAC competitors at Allegheny College on Jan. 11 and Wittenberg University on Jan. 14. Highlighting these competitions were Wooster’s mid-game turnarounds, where early-game efforts by the Gators and the Tigers were hindered by the Scots shooting resurgences in the second period.

Last Saturday, the Scots traveled to Greencastle, Ind., and faced a tough loss against the DePauw Tigers, who remain undefeated in the conference this season and hold a 19-1 record overall. Despite facing a nationally ranked team, the Scots held true to their strategy of working together, once again playing well in the final period.

Leading the charge for the Scots was Anna Gibbs ’19, who garnered 19 points, the most of any player on the court. Akwia Tilton ’20 also grabbed hold of the team’s spirit of “team leadership,” scoring several layups and pulling the team back into the competition. Natalie Coschigano ’17 and Rachel Collins ’17 were also instrumental players. Notable contributors Tilton and Christina Vukovich ’19 each captured four rebounds, while Tilton added three assists.

The Scots suffered a loss 85-49 to the Tigers. The Scots finally found their stride in the fourth period, however, when they outscored the Tigers 20-18. Unfortunately, this rebound came too late to save the game.

The College of Wooster Fighting Scots hit the court again Feb. 1 against another conference competitor, the Oberlin College Yeowomen, at 1 p.m. in Oberlin Oh. after press time. The Scots will hit the court again to take on Denison University on Feb. 4 in Granville, Oh.