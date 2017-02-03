Track and field runs strong at invite

Anna Hartig

Contributing Writer

The Fighting Scots’ track and field team hosted another notable meet last weekend, on Jan. 28. The invitational highlighted seven first-place wins across the board, along with a record breaking performance from Jordan Dennis ’19.

Dennis set a new school record with a 9.22 race in the 60-meter hurdle, 0.32 seconds faster than the previous record set by Ryan Kish ’15. “I felt proud that my name could finally be put on the record board after coming back from an injury my freshman year,” Dennis said. He credited his performance to Jackie Kachur, an athletic trainer at Wooster, for helping him get back on his feet. “This record is hers as much as it is mine.”

The women’s team also found success in the 60-meter hurdle race with Carolyn Webster ’19 finishing first. Webster completed the hurdles in just 10.06 seconds in addition to winning the long jump with a 6 feet and 4.25 inches’ leap.

Sprinter Regan Szalay ’20 snatched fourth place in the open 400 against runners currently ranked as the top three in conference. “It felt good to be up there with those girls and hopefully competing with them will allow me to drop my time as it gets closer to the end of the season,” said Szalay.

Szalay, along with her teammates, Koral Kasnyik ’20, Emani Kelley ’19 and Julia Higgins ’19 crushed the 4×400 meter relay in 4:22.57, earning first place.

The Wooster track and field team will continue their season at the Bob Shannon Invitational, hosted by Denison University in Granville, Oh.