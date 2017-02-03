Air conditioning will not affect housing costs

Oscar Bautista

Contributing Writer

The College will begin renovations on Babcock and Bornhuetter Halls during the summer by adding air conditioning systems to both halls. This is part of long-term construction projects that the College will undertake in the coming years. After much debate, it has been decided that there will be no additional tuition cost for students living in these dorms next year.

“Air conditioning Bornhuetter is a high priority because the construction and circulation of the building make it particularly hot, both for students who are there in the fall and for staff who support it — for example, custodial staff — in the summer,” President Sarah Bolton said. “Babcock is to be air conditioned as well, which is a relatively small change that will make it much more useful both for summer programs and for students in the warmer early months of fall.”

However, Student Government Association (SGA) said that the upcoming renovations would increase costs and change housing prices for incoming first-years. At the start of the fall semester, several student organizations such as SGA, Campus Council and Black Student Association submitted a proposal to President Bolton requesting that housing rates of first-years remain unchanged. Over the course of the following months, SGA, President Bolton and Dean of Students Scott Brown conducted numerous conversations along with other members of the College’s administration.

One of the options proposed was changing Bornhuetter and Babcock Halls into dorms for older students. SGA responded to the consideration with the argument that if the two dorm halls become available to upper-class students there would be a concentration of base-priced beds in the remaining dorms — Andrews and Wagner Halls.

“Last week, we were told that the school was close to a decision and I was requested to submit a statement detailing our position on the issue,” said SGA President, Spencer Gilbert ’17.

Since tuition and fees have already been decided for the next academic year, the College made the decision that there will be no change or additional charges to any student. However, since the renovation costs will not be covered with tuition charges, the College will have to find ways to fund them.

“For next year, the College will take the costs out of our main budget,” Bolton said. “What that means, in effect, is that there are things we won’t be able to do next year because these costs are not covered elsewhere.”

In the coming months, a committee consisting of students and staff members will be in conversation to ultimately change the current housing rate plans in order to consider the eventual renovations of a majority of the dorms.

“I do expect that the conversation will be much broader than just about picking up cost, but rather about how we ensure that Wooster’s housing system reflects the equity that we have been talking about in so many other areas,” Gilbert stated.