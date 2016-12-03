Procrastinating? Netflix’s 3% is definitely the show to watch

Robert Dinkins, Jr.

A&E Editor

3%, a new Netflix original series, was released on Friday, Nov. 25. I finished the entire first season on the following Monday. I would’ve finished sooner but apparently my professors did not receive the memo that last week was break. 3% is a Brazilian thriller series, which makes it Netflix’s first original Brazilian production, and the second produced in Latin America, after Club de Cuervos. The language is also entirely in Brazilian-Portuguese. Do not let it deter you, because I can only speak English and a little Dovahzul. Netflix offers subtitles as well as English and Spanish audio dubs just so you don’t feel guilty falling asleep watching for subtitles.

The show is, at least in my interpretation, a dystopian depiction of the not so far future. This is not another version of the Hunger Games. The title gives a brief idea of the series. In the story, only 3% of the people shown in the film are able to live a life of relative ease. This is determined by a test that anybody can take when they are 20 years old. Once eliminated, the candidate taking the test is asked to leave while the rest continue.

The show effectively talks about many of the current problems we as a society are trying to solve now. It puts the viewer in front of a window and shows them that this dystopian future is not too dissimilar from our current world. The problems that I was able to see included socio-economic issues, post-secondary education and how we should think about revolutions. The show in no way beats these messages across the viewer’s head because there are also a lot of other issues at play in the series.

The acting is very good. I cried during my favorite episode (Chapter 05: Water) just because the acting and visuals so moved me. The amount of struggles and obstacles each character is expected to overcome will have you constantly on the edge of your seat, waiting to see how they make their decision. The music in the background in no way helps calms your nerves. With the beautiful music, scenes instantly pack more of a punch for the viewer.

This is also quite amazing when you learn the budget for the eight-episode season was only $3 million, comparing to Netflix’s other original shows such as Black Mirror ($40 million) and The Crown ($100 million). This definitely ties in with the message of income inequality seen so often in the film. In our current world, money exponentially helps with fame and success. 3% took a different path, but should still expect much success especially when more reviews are written. I’m definitely looking forward to watching the second season when it is released. For right now, I’m going to have to settle with rewatching season one to quench my thirst. 3% is definitely the show to binge watch this weekend, 5/5.