Lettuce talk about Smoke

Daniel Sweat

Features Editor

When you first walk into Smoke: the Burger Joint, you think to yourself, “Wow, this is not as smoky as I anticipated.” Then, you take a breath of fresh, non-smoky air as you peruse Smoke’s expansive menu, thankful that they keep their delicious hickory smoke confined to the kitchen.

The second thing you notice when you walk into Smoke on a peaceful Friday night is that there’s so many goshdarn kids running around. Indeed, while the restaurant’s punny name might suggest it caters more to the herbally inclined, do not be mistaken; this is a family establishment. Try not to step on any of those little rugrats as you make your way to the register.

As your eyes scan the décor of the restaurant, you may notice various black-and-white pictures of American icons throughout the room (the Statue of Liberty, Route 66, what I think were the Niagara Falls). You probably feel like you’re in the middle of a Springsteen song. If these emblems of American identity aren’t enough, don’t worry. The TV’s, tuned to either CNN or FOX (depending on which wall you’re looking at), should be enough to convince you that yes, you are still in America.

This patriotic theme is mirrored in Smoke’s menu, featuring such burgers as the Tennessee Turkey Burger, the Texas Triple Jay Burger and the Dirty Vegas Burger. Imagine reaffirming your patriotic identity as you sink your teeth into one of Smoke’s trademark patties, a blend of Angus chuck, brisket and short loin.

If you’re still not convinced that you’re right in heart of America, simply gaze upon Smoke’s other myriad burger choices and possibilities. One of their slogans is “eliminate burger boredom,” and their menu certainly lives up to the hype. Regardless of which zany trimmings you choose for your meaty masterpiece, every patty at Smoke is hickory smoked to give it a unique and exciting flavor, setting them above and apart from your average cheeseburger. You lick your lips in anticipation.

Perhaps you’re not looking for a juicy slider. Well, Smoke’s still got you covered. From a Smoked Cheese Trio (noticing a smoke theme yet?) to Blue Ridge Mountain Chili, Smoke has everything your typical college kid could want. In fact, I’d even go so far to say that Smoke is one of the top five restaurants in all of downtown Wooster.

Finally, after choosing from the veritable cornucopia of dining choices, you’ll sit down at one of Smoke’s many well-kept tables and ponder the wonders of American life. Looking around the restaurant, you’ll be overcome with a deep-seated pride for your country and its elegant culinary inventions. You’ll see your burger emerge from the fry kitchen, and you’ll recall John Winthrop’s famous vision for the so-called New World. City on a hill, indeed. City on a hill, indeed.

Smoke: the Burger Joint offers a unique, affordable alternative to campus dining. The food tastes great, the waitstaff is extremely efficient and the location is convenient. Overall, I’d definitely recommend it if you’re looking for a break from the monotony of Lowry and Mom’s. Psst, they also offer secret milkshakes that aren’t on the menu. Ask about the cinnamon toast crunch one!