Homework for Hoops service program is a slam dunk

Coral Ciupak

Viewpoints Editor

Since the 1970s, The College of Wooster has worked with the Wooster Volunteer Network (WVN) in providing College students the opportunity to bridge the divide between the College community and the greater Wooster area. Among WVN’s program houses — and strengthening the student volunteer network on and off campus — is Kate House, the residents of which participate in the program Homework for Hoops.

This program helps at-risk youth, many of whom have been court-ordered to participate in the program, in the Wooster community and in the greater Wayne County. For the past decade, Homework for Hoops has allowed College of Wooster students to serve as mentors to young children in the community by engaging with them in social, academic and athletic settings.

“We are providing a medium between a figure of authority and a friend, which in theory allows us to be more relatable to the kids,” said Matthew Parmalee ’17, who has participated in the program since his first year at the College. “Seeing the kids push themselves academically, despite all the obstacles they face at home, is very impactful for me and is extremely rewarding.”

As is required of all program houses on campus, the 11 students in Kate House each provide a minimum of eight hours of service per month. College participants in Homework for Hoops attend weekly sessions and spend up to two hours with around 20 local students recruited by the program. At each session, the program’s participants aim to strike a balance between academic and athletic mentorship with the understanding that the kids will be more responsive to the latter.

“The most rewarding aspect of [the] program is being a mentor to kids who need a positive role model in their lives,” said Mike Pappalardo ’17, the program’s coordinator. “Going to programs each week makes me appreciate the opportunities that I had growing up because many of the kids we tutor don’t have the same opportunities that myself and many of us college students have and take for granted.”

Parmalee agrees. “I have gained a constant reality check [from the program],” he said. “[The kids] have [been] disadvantaged from a very young age at no fault to them, which reminds me how I am mainly a beneficiary of circumstance.”

As with any program house, there is always room for improvement. Parmalee identified a need for additional resources.

“Ideally, there would be healthier food options,” he said. “The kids eat Little Caesar’s Pizza (which is better then nothing), but could use healthier alternatives. Many of the kids are overweight because they lack access to healthy food.”

Pappalardo also highlighted a need for additional hands-on help.

“It would be great to work to be able to work one-on-one with the kids but because the program is so popular in the Wooster community we can’t always provide that individualized help so we are always looking for new members to help contribute to the program,” he said.

Those interested in participating can contact Pappalardo at MPappalardo17@wooster.edu for more information about the program or how to join. Students may also contact WVN President Lauren Pugliese ’17 at LPugliese17@wooster.edu for more opportunities to get involved in the Wooster community.