WAC Small Concerts and Woo 91 present Fell Runner

Coral Ciupak

Viewpoints Editor

This Friday, Nov. 18, the Wooster Activities Committee (WAC), in conjunction with Woo 91, will continue to pursue their objective of providing entertaining and socially engaging events to unify the College’s student body. Given the recent eruption of political tension and strife throughout the country, there may never be a more opportune time for Wooster students to serve up some self-love than at WAC’s Small Concerts series.

“I think that students can shake up their regular routines with this event. It’s not every weekend that there is a concert on campus, and this one — with student openers and free food — would be a great way to change things up for a bit,” said Harry Todd ’18, WAC’s Small Concerts director and Woo 91’s music director.

Though small concerts are typically undertaken by WAC, this week’s small concert is co-sponsored by Woo 91 in celebration of the station’s newly launched automated system. The new system gives Woo 91 students control over what is played during unprogrammed hours and is catered more toward Wooster students’ wide variety of music tastes.

To complement a more intimate campus setting, director Todd narrowed the focus of his scouting efforts for small concerts. Bands featured at WAC’s small concerts are typically those characterized as up-and-comers on media platforms like BandCamp and Soundcloud.

Tonight’s small concert will feature Fell Runner, a self-described “experimental rock” band based in Los Angeles, Calif. The band’s four members take inspiration from West African rhythms and melodies, and they collaboratively write their own music. Prominent Chicago guitarist Jeff Parker, of the band Tortoise, has described the group’s style as “jagged, but also soulful and melodic.”

Those interested can preview their music at fellrunner.bandcamp.com. The group’s 2015 album, Fell Runner, is also available for preview and purchase on Spotify and iTunes.

Though Fell Runner’s performance will be a College debut, attendees can also expect to find familiar faces onstage. Two student performances will open the show. Student openers include Will Courtney ’19, Pedro Oliboni ’20, Finn Schneider ’19, Jeremy Smucker ’19, Joe Vickers ’18 and others.

“I think that this event will be very authentically college, if that makes any sense,” said Todd. “It’s really collaborative this time around, with students opening, food coming in and Woo 91 cosponsoring the concert. Having students come to the event and enjoy music made by both peers and professionals will create a really great vibe on campus this Friday.”

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. this Friday evening in the Lowry Pit. Refreshments will also be available to attendees from Spoon Market & Deli. If you’ve missed or can’t make this concert, don’t despair — WAC will continue to host small concerts every month or so, providing much needed relief and relaxation to Wooster’s student body.