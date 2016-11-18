College survey investigates student center functions

Caren Holmes

Staff Writer

Last week, the College sent out a “feasibility study survey” to the College community eliciting responses to better understand student and faculty usage of the Lowry Student Center. The survey, as part of a larger feasibility study being conducted by the College, is designed to gauge “long-term needs of the student center” and its included facilities.

Dean of Students Scott Brown explained that “renovating Lowry is a priority in the next five to 10 years” and that the school is just beginning the process of considering the many facets of such an initiative.

He suggests that, “The survey is a very early step to elicit a wide variety of examples, which can help inform future thinking. The goal is to have a center at the heart of campus that is active, bright and effectively serves the many needs of our multiple constituencies.”

He suggested that student participation within this preliminary survey will help to direct renovation efforts. The survey asks about individual usage of current facilities including the bowling alley, bookstore, mailroom and dining hall amongst others. It also gauges interest in potential facilities such as group study rooms, event spaces, a movie theater and even a pub.

Associate Vice President for Facilities Management and Development Doug Laditka explained that, “the feedback we hope to receive will help answer our questions – what do faculty, staff and students want to see in a new student center?” In addition to the surveys, the College has developed two working groups, which consist of faculty, staff and student representatives.

Laditka explains that the feasibility study (which includes the working groups in the survey), “will help us understand how much space we need for each group (offices, bookstore, food service, etc) which ultimately leads us to how large the facility must be and how much space each component will receive. Only then can we decide if Lowry can/should be renovated, expanded or replaced.”

The College is partnering with Art Lidsky of DLM Planners in efforts to consider possible renovation and expansion of the Lowry Student Center. Lidsky and DLM Planners conducted the last three “College master plans” at Wooster in 1999, 2006 and 2012. Laditka affirmed that Lidsky is well versed on matters concerning Wooster’s campus and culture. Lidsky’s experience in Wooster and on other college campuses will help to guide direction for future renovation and architectural initiatives here at Wooster.